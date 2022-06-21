NATIONAL

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashes out at President Arif Alvi’s conduct

By News Desk
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan's prime minister, speaks during an interview in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy for the nation's longest-running war in Afghanistan will meet the same fate as the plans of his predecessors, according to Abbasi. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lashing out at the conduct of President Arif Alvi, former prime minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday accused him of refusing to accept the supremacy of parliament.

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Khaqan Abbasi said it was hard to comprehend as to what fault he had found in the National Accountability Bureau-related bill passed by the parliament and sent to him for signatures. “If president of the country will act like member of a political party, how the system will run,” he wondered.

Abbasi said mockingly that if former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had received any threats, the government would take an appropriate action. “Conspiracies were hatched against him in the past as well, but these were not supported by any evidence,” he said, adding, “I wish the conspiracy he is talking about right now should be similar to the ones he had alleged in the past.”

“This is all figment of his imagination,” former premier opined.
He further said that NAB has destroyed the economy of Pakistan. He said that this country cannot prosper till this bureau is still operational.

Talking about load shedding, he said that there has been a decline in the load shedding.

While he assured that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will protect Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan had also received threat in the past but no proof had been found in this regard.

Earlier, the court allowed him to go after marking him present in the LNG reference when he told the judges that his lawyer was about to reach shortly.

Previous articleChina adds 1.48 million full-time teachers in ten years
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President orders refund of erroneously deducted amount

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday directed the Pakistan Post Office (PPO) Department to refund the pension amount of Rs502,272 that was wrongly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coal mines turning into graveyard for miners

Pakistan is the leading country in the world, where most coal mines are located. The number of registered coal mines in Pakistan is around...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday. Secretary Sports Muhammad Tahir Orakzai was chief guest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sans president’s sign, govt decides to notify NAB, election bills into law

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to issue gazzette notifications of the election and NAB Ordinance amended bills, passed in the joint sitting of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal health prepares advisory for protection from Congo, ahead of Eid

Amid apprehensions of Congo Virus spread ahead of the Eid ul Adha the federal health experts have prepared an advisory for protection from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt makes amends to ‘closure of markets at 9pm’ policy

The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to make amends to the policy regarding markets and businesses closure at 9 pm. The policy was implemented...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Coal mines turning into graveyard for miners

Pakistan is the leading country in the world, where most coal mines are located. The number of registered coal mines in Pakistan is around...

KP All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship begins

Sans president’s sign, govt decides to notify NAB, election bills into law

Federal health prepares advisory for protection from Congo, ahead of Eid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.