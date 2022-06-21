PM Shehbaz summons NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an in-camera meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday (today).

The NSC session will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday (today). The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership. It is believed that the army chief and the DG ISI will brief members of the parliament about the progress so far made in talks with the outlawed TTP group.

On Monday, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a motion in the National Assembly for summoning the PCNS in-camera session.