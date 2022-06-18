NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul

In this picture taken on November 15, 2021, Taliban provincial culture chief Mullah Habibullah Mujahid (R) stands with Taliban members next to a section of a wall of a former US military base with the names of US soldiers in Ghazni. - In the governor's compound of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a new historical exhibit is unveiled before a rapt audience of Taliban fighters -- sections of blast walls from a former US military base. - To go with 'Afghanistan-US-taliban-history' by Elise Blanchard (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) / To go with 'Afghanistan-US-taliban-history' by Elise Blanchard (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, which has reportedly resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.

On Friday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.

He said Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson expressed strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and said that we support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens.

