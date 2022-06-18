Opinion

Importance of Dams

By Editor's Mail

It is an established reality that Pakistan received interest-free loans due to this very treaty with which it built Tarbela and Mangla dams as a direct outcome of the treaty. The dams were completed in time and Pakistan surrendered dried up Beas and Sutlej as well as Ravi which is rapidly drying up.
Under the treaty, huge and lengthy canals were built up with the help of international donors to divert water from Tarbela and Mangla in return for surrendering the three rivers. Pakistan has heaped huge benefits in terms of getting inexpensive hydro-electricity from Tarbela and Mangla in addition to water supplies to the arid western Punjab.
TARIQ AZIZ
ISLAMABAD

Previous articleImportance of sex education
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Importance of sex education

The call for capital punishment for rape in Pakistan is a knee jerk reaction. Public hangings might satisfy the anger but it doesn’t cure...
Read more
Letters

Political interest

BEING loyal to one’s department and obey one’s seniors can sometimes cost one’s life. This is what happened with Constable Kamal Ahmad who was...
Read more
Comment

Tayyaba Farooq’s story

When justice is denied and voice is suppressed, society must come into action. When a woman is sexually harassed and exploited to serve their...
Read more
Comment

Bureaucracy in Universities

I always pack the pocket of my mind with a bevy of frequently asked questions about education, health and so on. When I feel...
Read more
Comment

Bal and the Turkic World

It is known that in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the reformist movements had a significant impact on the spiritual and cultural...
Read more
Editorials

Inheritance of disengagement

Many would agree with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that disengagement from India is not in our interest and that it is time for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Bureaucracy in Universities

I always pack the pocket of my mind with a bevy of frequently asked questions about education, health and so on. When I feel...

Pakistan seeks US support for IMF programme revival

Bal and the Turkic World

Inheritance of disengagement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.