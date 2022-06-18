Importance of Dams

It is an established reality that Pakistan received interest-free loans due to this very treaty with which it built Tarbela and Mangla dams as a direct outcome of the treaty. The dams were completed in time and Pakistan surrendered dried up Beas and Sutlej as well as Ravi which is rapidly drying up.

Under the treaty, huge and lengthy canals were built up with the help of international donors to divert water from Tarbela and Mangla in return for surrendering the three rivers. Pakistan has heaped huge benefits in terms of getting inexpensive hydro-electricity from Tarbela and Mangla in addition to water supplies to the arid western Punjab.

TARIQ AZIZ

ISLAMABAD