NA session to discuss budget adjourned over absence of MPs

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 9: A view of Pakistani parliament building as no-confidence vote session against Prime Minister Imran Khan starts at parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday adjourned proceedings of the budget session after Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah was irked over the absence of MPs and ministers.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Shah asked why budget speeches are being made in an empty House. “There is no one to speak on the budget,” he said and asked why no speeches were made despite presenting a better budget despite a tight fiscal position.

He warned if it continues then even those coming to attend the session will skip the proceedings. “The session should be suspended until the quorum is completed,” he demanded and threatened to point out the quorum if the sitting is not adjourned.

He further demanded of the speaker to summon the prime minister and ensure his presence during the budget speeches.

The speaker later adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes and said that Khursheed Shah raised valid points. “Khurshid Shah is also a minister but regularly attends the National Assembly proceedings,” he said and urged the MPs to give time to the session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Friday.

The budget has a total outlay of Rs9,502 billion has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed “sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people”.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Indian forces in occupied Kashmir kill fighter suspected of targetted killing

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in occupied Kashmir killed two fighters on Wednesday, one of them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month, police...

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

Engro partners with Federation to launch volleyball development programme

Biden to meet with Saudi crown prince despite ‘pariah’ pledge

