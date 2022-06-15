NATIONAL

Bilawal takes up issue of release of Pakistan prisoners with Iran president

By Staff Report
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan During the UN Global Food Security Call to Action Meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York City, New York, May 18, 2022. (Photo by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took up the issue of the release of Pakistan-national prisoners detained in Iran with President Ebrahim Raisi.

The foreign minister was welcomed by Iran’s leader in Tehran on his maiden official visit to the neighbour nation.

Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to strengthen bilateral relations, which were rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage. He also conveyed greetings to President Raisi on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reiterated the official invitation to him to visit Pakistan.

He also highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalisation of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of pilgrims.

President Raisi underscored that the two nations were bound by close historic linkages and strong fraternal ties. He noted that Iran attached great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which had considerable potential for further growth.

Earlier, during the day, the foreign minister held a tête-à-tête with his Iran counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, followed by delegation-level talks.

Abdollahian also hosted a working luncheon in honour of Zardari and his delegation. A joint press stakeout was also held by the two leaders.

During the discussions, the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including expansion of economic relations and trade volume, additional electricity import from Iran for the Makran Division of Balochistan, and effective border coordination to address security issues, smuggling, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Zardari also underscored the need to hold the next session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in August.

Both nations also exchanged views on the regional security situation, with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Zardari appreciated the host leadership’s steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir.

The foreign minister’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two diplomats was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on May 26.

Staff Report

