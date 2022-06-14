NATIONAL

Soft loans Rs 33.7 bln disbursed among 21,583 youth in FY 2021-22

By News Desk

The government has disbursed soft loans amounting to Rs 33.7 billion among 21,583 youth under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) during the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the Annual Plan 2022-23, the major chunk of total loan disbursement under YES went to the male budding entrepreneurs who received subsidized loans amounting to Rs 30,963.8 million.
Out of the total disbursement, subsidized loans worth Rs 2,611.5 million were given to 2,703 female entrepreneurs, whereas only seven transgender persons received Rs 20.3 million under the scheme.

The previous government launched the YES with Rs 100 billion allocation in 2018 to help youth start their own businesses by providing them loans up to Rs 25 million.

Likewise, “Skill for All” programme is being implemented country-wide at an estimated cost of Rs 9.9 billion. The major scope of the project covered conventional and high tech/high end training.
An amount of Rs 5,000 million was allocated for the programme in the fiscal year 2021-22. Out of total allocation, funds amounting to Rs 2,725 million have been spent so far to impart trainings to the youth in different trades .

Among the targets achieved under the scheme included training of 74,737 youth in conventional and high tech/high end trades, skill testing and certification of 23,000 youth under RPL, 100 TVET qualification out of target of 200, specific facilitation centers in 10 cities, apprenticeship training of 2000 youth, 535 TVET institutes accredited nationally and 10 TVET institutes accredited internationally.
An agreement was also signed with Directorate of Religious Education for establishing 70 TVET labs in the seminaries.

27 TVET labs were also established for 15 selected schools in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.Besides, eight technical qualifications were developed, while a process for hiring 54 TVET Instructors in 15 selected schools was underway.

Previous articleArgentinian CJS calls on CJCSC General Nadeem
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Argentinian CJS calls on CJCSC General Nadeem

Chief of The Joint Staff of the Argentina Armed Forces, Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo on Tuesday, who is on official visit to Pakistan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt introduced 6 policy frameworks to combat environmental challenges during 2021-22

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during 2021-22 has introduced six policy frameworks to combat with many environmental challenges that are considered threat to human well-being, biodiversity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on PTI’s appeal in foreign funding case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the orders to Election Commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Raising funds from foreign countries not prohibited: PTI counsel

The funding from foreign countries has not been prohibited, PTI's counsel argued in the election commission hearing. A three-member bench of the Election Commission of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministers lambast Miftah Ismail over further petrol price hike

Ministers of Petroleum and Energy lambasted Finance Minister Miftah Ismail after he recommended a further price hike in petroleum and electricity prices in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

GDI promotes inclusive, balanced global economic development, says expert

ISLAMABAD: The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China last year will promote inclusive and balanced global economic development, bridging the development divide to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Raising funds from foreign countries not prohibited: PTI counsel

The funding from foreign countries has not been prohibited, PTI's counsel argued in the election commission hearing. A three-member bench of the Election Commission of...

Ministers lambast Miftah Ismail over further petrol price hike

Barcelona to sport UNHCR logo in place of UNICEF

GDI promotes inclusive, balanced global economic development, says expert

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.