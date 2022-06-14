NATIONAL

KP govt introduced 6 policy frameworks to combat environmental challenges during 2021-22

By News Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during 2021-22 has introduced six policy frameworks to combat with many environmental challenges that are considered threat to human well-being, biodiversity, migration from rural to urban areas and weak environmental compliance.

Khudar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – a white paper 2022-23 issued by KP Finance Department stated that the province was among first in the country that has developed a Provincial Climate Change Policy-2017 and now has updated its provincial policy in 2022.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Climate Change Financing Framework (CCFF) takes the approach of integrating climate change in public economic and financial management. The CCFF assists policymakers in KP to make more informed resource allocation decisions regarding climate financing. It also helps in aligning systems and policies to requirements laid out by development partners and financial institutions for accessing international climate finance.

Climate Change Expenditure Tracking System to generate evidence on climate relevant spending enabling governments to make informed decisions for public investment prioritization and support resource mobilization efforts.

Climate Change Finance Unit has been also established in the Finance Department to oversee the implementation of climate related public financial management initiatives.

Climate Budget Review Guide KP Assembly for effective adoption of climate responsive budgeting. A guide intended as a primer for KP legislators interested in understanding and appraising the budget from a climate change perspective was developed.

Similarly, the Ministry of Climate Change (MCC) undertook a Climate Public Expenditure and Institutional Review (CPEIR) to assess the level at which GoP has so far been able to respond to the challenges of climate change, and to identify opportunities for further strengthening its response.

In addition to its KP Climate Change policy draft of 2022 (CCPD), the KP government has prepared the KP Draft Climate Change Action Plan 2022 that illustrates in detail action plans outlining the strategies and measures that will be implemented in the provincial sectors aligning with National Climate Change Policy (NCCP).

The white paper stated that the policy measures have been outlined in the KP CCPD-2022 to allocate a budget for adoption that would aid in disaster preparedness and also contribute to the efforts of the national government on sustainable development goals.

Previous articleIHC reserves decision on PTI’s appeal in foreign funding case
