NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on PTI’s appeal in foreign funding case

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the orders to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for deciding the foreign funding case within one month.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by PTI challenging the verdict of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, PTI’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor argued that his client party was being targeted despite there was clear instructions of the Supreme Court to the ECP for scrutiny of all political parties without discrimination.

The ECP was not a court of law instead it was an administrative body, he said, adding that all political parties should be on same page.

The chief justice remarked it would be good if all political parties come on same page. The court observed that the ECP had told it that the case would be heard in a time frame.
The lawyer said the ECP had started scrutiny of PTI in March while scrutiny of PPP and PML-N was started in April.

The court said the maximum punishment could be just confiscation of funds collected from prohibited sources if it the case proved. The scrutiny committee had submitted its report and it had to be viewed whether the ECP would issue any show-cause notice to PTI on the basis of report or not. The chief justice remarked that how it could give directions to ECP as it was a constitutional institution.

Kamran Mutaza Advocate said that the scrutiny procedure for PTI funding was started before the other parties.

Head of Scrutiny Committee Muhammad Arshad said they were also conducting the scrutiny of other three political parties. The court said when the documents of PTI were clean then what to worry about. The chief justice asked that at this stage how could the court assume that the ECP’s proceeding was not transparent.

The ECP’s lawyer said that the PTI had submitted complaints against 100 political parties. However, the ECP had served notices to 17 parties after the scrutiny. He said the petitioner had objection over one month time which had already been passed.

Jamat e Islami’s lawyer Qaiser Imam adopted the stance that the ECP had served no any notice to his party during 2014 to 2018. The party had no objection if the ECP wanted to conduct its scrutiny but it shouldn’t be clubbed with the PTI’s foreign funding case.

The court observed that JI used hold political gatherings in simple way but the petitioner party had to spent more expenditure on its processions. The court said currently there was no any decision of ECP before it.

The bench subsequently reserved its judgment on the case.

Previous articleRaising funds from foreign countries not prohibited: PTI counsel
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Raising funds from foreign countries not prohibited: PTI counsel

The funding from foreign countries has not been prohibited, PTI's counsel argued in the election commission hearing. A three-member bench of the Election Commission of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministers lambast Miftah Ismail over further petrol price hike

Ministers of Petroleum and Energy lambasted Finance Minister Miftah Ismail after he recommended a further price hike in petroleum and electricity prices in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

GDI promotes inclusive, balanced global economic development, says expert

ISLAMABAD: The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China last year will promote inclusive and balanced global economic development, bridging the development divide to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swat Valley losing forest cover to intentional fires

ISLAMABAD: Swat Valley attracts millions of tourists every year because of its snow-capped peaks, glistening blue lakes, lush green plateaus and thick forests. Known as...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECL laws amended to favour ruling elite: top judge

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the government to ensure that people on the Exit Control List (ECL) do not travel abroad without prior permission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Baloch students, picked up from Karachi home, return after a week

KARACHI: Two students of Karachi University, who were purportedly taken away from their house in the metropolis on June 7, returned home, Nasarullah Baloch, chairman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

GDI promotes inclusive, balanced global economic development, says expert

ISLAMABAD: The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China last year will promote inclusive and balanced global economic development, bridging the development divide to...

Swat Valley losing forest cover to intentional fires

ECL laws amended to favour ruling elite: top judge

Baloch students, picked up from Karachi home, return after a week

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.