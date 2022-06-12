Customs foils smuggling of sugar to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle fertilizer and sugar in large quantities along the Pak-Afghan border.

According to details, Pakistan Customs, while conducting operations on

Pak-Afghan border, foiled an attempt to smuggle fertilizer and sugar via the

Torkham border.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson said 140 bags of fertilizer

and 120 bags of sugar were being smuggled into Afghanistan.

The driver has been arrested while the vehicle along with sacks of sugar and

fertilizer has been confiscated.