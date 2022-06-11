NATIONAL

Textile industry set to unravel under power crisis

By AFP
A worker uses fabric thread nippers on a production line at D.L. Nash (Pvt) Ltd., a textile manufacturer in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Despite a pick up in economic growth after the government submitted to an International Monetary Fund program in 2013 to avert a balance of payment crisis, Pakistans exports have fallen as global demand slows and the nation tries to overcome an energy shortage. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile exports are set to dramatically dip as the sector is hobbled by a nationwide energy crisis forcing daily power cuts on factories, with an industry leader warning about “a state of emergency” for the manufacturing hub.

The nation is in the midst of a dire economic crisis, with runaway inflation, a depleted rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves hampering energy imports.

Meanwhile, a heatwave has caused a surge in electricity demand, leaving a shortfall of over 7,000 megawatts — one-fifth of the country’s generation capacity — on some days this month, according to government figures.

The energy shortage has hit the vital textile industry, which supplies everything from denim to bed linen towards markets in the US and Europe, and accounts for 60 percent of the country’s exports.

“The textile industry is in a state of emergency,” Qasim Malik, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce in the manufacturing hub of Sialkot, told AFP.

With authorities forced to ration the power supply with staggered blackouts, Malik said the “unannounced and unscheduled” outages disrupt the textile supply chain, which is “causing millions of rupees of losses”.

“Should the power cuts persist there could be a decline of more than 20 percent in exports,” warned Sheikh Luqman Amin of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Larger factories tend to have independent power plants, leaving small- and medium-sized factories in cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot most exposed.

Owners have complained of power cuts of eight to 12 hours on a daily basis and face the dilemma of lower production or installing generators powered by petrol, which is also sharply rising in cost.

“We can’t accept new orders because we are already behind on previous ones,” said Sialkot garment factory owner Usman Arshad.

“Things can’t continue to go on this way.”

Despite the nation’s economic woes, textile exports surged 28 percent to a record $17.67 billion in the fiscal year July-May 2021-22, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) reported this week.

The industry was buoyed by the tail end of the coronavirus pandemic, when it was freed of restrictions earlier than regional rivals India and Bangladesh.

The new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a budget on Friday attempting to turn around Pakistan’s dire finances.

The ledger includes a raft of measures to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive a stalled $6 billion bailout package.

Previous articlePTI leaders get extension in bail period
Next articleMinistry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Asif opposes ‘obstacles’ in Musharraf’s return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said there should be no obstacles to the return of former president retired Gen. Pervez Musharraf given...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah says economic crisis is the result of financial mismanagement

-- Austerity budget aimed at addressing elevated fiscal and current account deficits, insists government ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday blamed the misgovernance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister calls for collective efforts to protect oceans from pollution

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman called for collective efforts to protect oceans from pollution, saying healthy and clean oceans mean healthy humans. "The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI leaders get extension in bail period

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended until June 18 the interim bails granted to nine Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, son secure pre-arrest bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: The prime minister and his son and Punjab chief minister Saturday obtained interim bails from a special court in Lahore in a reference...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ministry says government probing Karachi temple’s desecration

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located...

Textile industry set to unravel under power crisis

PTI leaders get extension in bail period

Sharif, son secure pre-arrest bail in money laundering case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.