EU’s von der Leyen in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s EU membership progress

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said they would discuss Ukraine’s reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

“With President Zelenskyy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” she said in a post on Twitter.

The discussions “will feed into our assessment” of Ukraine’s readiness to be considered a candidate country to begin lengthy negotiations, including needed reforms, she told a group of journalists travelling with her.

This was her second trip to Kyiv since the Russian “special military operation” in late February.

Her last one, on April 8, was to hand Zelenskyy a questionnaire his officials needed to fill out to provide details that would help inform the European Commission’s opinion it has to give to the European Council, representing the EU’s 27 member states.

Zelenskyy told a conference in Denmark on Friday that grand statements that Ukraine was part of the European family should be followed up with actions.