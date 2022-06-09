Facilitating research

Even though research plays a crucial role in the development of any nation, in Pakistan, little support or services are available for research students. Research enables the researcher to identify new areas for development and suggest remedial measures for improvements that can help with innovation and progress in different fields. One example is fast-evolving digital technology, which is a discipline that is increasingly prioritised in research and investigative work. Many countries today are competing with one another in the global market because of their technological developments. However, Pakistan is still lagging even in the most basic fields and struggling with different issues.

One reason for a lack of progress in research is that many students are unable to enrol themselves in master’s or doctorate programmes because of financial constraints. Those who have taken up part-time or full-time jobs along with their studies, struggle with focusing on their work. They are unable to utilise their full potential and give their undivided attention to their research projects. Also, the absence of sufficient resources often limits the scope of research, which results in poor outcomes. The research methodologies used are outdated and supervisors fail to provide proper assistance because of which some students resort to plagiarism.

To support research students, local organisations or multi-national companies should partner with universities to hire interns for research and provide financial reimbursements for research projects. Given organisations are profit-driven, this will allow them to innovate and enhance and expand operations in emerging fields. Also, the higher education commission (HEC) has collaborated with several countries to support Pakistanis in pursuing a master’s or a doctorate; however, there is little awareness about these programmes. Therefore, they must be promoted and made accessible to all.

NADIA SAEED

KARACHI