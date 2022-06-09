Opinion

Facilitating research

By Editor's Mail
8
0

Even though research plays a crucial role in the development of any nation, in Pakistan, little support or services are available for research students. Research enables the researcher to identify new areas for development and suggest remedial measures for improvements that can help with innovation and progress in different fields. One example is fast-evolving digital technology, which is a discipline that is increasingly prioritised in research and investigative work. Many countries today are competing with one another in the global market because of their technological developments. However, Pakistan is still lagging even in the most basic fields and struggling with different issues.

One reason for a lack of progress in research is that many students are unable to enrol themselves in master’s or doctorate programmes because of financial constraints. Those who have taken up part-time or full-time jobs along with their studies, struggle with focusing on their work. They are unable to utilise their full potential and give their undivided attention to their research projects. Also, the absence of sufficient resources often limits the scope of research, which results in poor outcomes. The research methodologies used are outdated and supervisors fail to provide proper assistance because of which some students resort to plagiarism.

- Advertisement -

To support research students, local organisations or multi-national companies should partner with universities to hire interns for research and provide financial reimbursements for research projects. Given organisations are profit-driven, this will allow them to innovate and enhance and expand operations in emerging fields. Also, the higher education commission (HEC) has collaborated with several countries to support Pakistanis in pursuing a master’s or a doctorate; however, there is little awareness about these programmes. Therefore, they must be promoted and made accessible to all.

NADIA SAEED

KARACHI

Previous articleHealthy eating habits
Next articleSignificance of Eco-preneurship
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Adding fuel to the fire

AT PENPOINT The shocking thing about the two-step Rs 60 hike in the per litre petrol price is that it still left the government paying...
Read more
Comment

Ukraine and the use of commercial drones on the battlefield

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have become an integral part of warfare. They have exhibited evolving roles in tactical and strategic domains in warfare and...
Read more
Comment

The PTI brand– a case study

The last three months have seen one of the most sweeping changes in the political arena of Pakistan. Indubitably, the most phenomenal change, however,...
Read more
Editorials

After failure of Long March

When it comes to the way the PTI works, there is little that differentiates it from dynastic politics. As in the case of Shehbaz...
Read more
Editorials

Moody’s downgrades the banks

Moody’s downgrade of Pakistan’s five biggest commercial banks mirrored the downgrade of the country itself, but it still cannot be shrugged off. The downgrade,...
Read more
Letters

Significance of Eco-preneurship

The concept of eco-preneurship emerged from the growing trend of sustainability because it is a possible solution for the transition toward a more sustainable...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Moody’s downgrades the banks

Moody’s downgrade of Pakistan’s five biggest commercial banks mirrored the downgrade of the country itself, but it still cannot be shrugged off. The downgrade,...

Significance of Eco-preneurship

Facilitating research

Healthy eating habits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.