Aamir Liaquat dead at 49

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Parliament (MP) and bespectacled televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Thursday. He was 49.

According to Karachi (East) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muquddas Haider, Hussain’s condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) where he was later pronounced dead.

But Geo News reported he was unconscious at his home in the Khudadad Colony neighbourhood before h was shifted to the hospital.

Haider added initial reports indicated no foul play, however, the post-mortem examination of the MP will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Hussain was one of Pakistan’s most popular talk-show hosts. During his marathon broadcasts, he cooked, interviewed clerics and celebrities, entertained children and hosted game shows.

He gave away prizes like motorbikes, mobile phones and land deeds to audience members who answered questions about Islam.

As a televangelist, Hussain, who once described himself as “truly a legend” on his website, was popular with the nation’s increasingly conservative urban housewives and his shows have topped the ratings in terms of advertising revenue. Hussain had been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) until 2016 when he parted ways with the party in August of that year, saying at the time he would quit politics. He was elected as an MP for the first time in 2002 from MQM’s platform. Two years later, in 2004, he was appointed as the minister of state for religious affairs by the then-prime minister, Shaukat Aziz. He joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MP from NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) in the general elections held in July of that year. He later fell out with the party in the run-up to the vote of no-confidence in then-prime minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session, which started earlier today, till 5:00 pm on Friday after receiving news of Hussain’s death.

More details to follow