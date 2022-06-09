NATIONAL

22 killed in Quetta as passenger van plunges into ravine

By Reuters
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

QUETTA: At least 22 people were killed, including nine members of one family, when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan, officials said late Wednesday.

The accident happened apparently due to excess speed on the Quetta-Zhob highway in district Killa Saifullah 200 kilometres (120 miles) from Quetta, though the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known, officials said.

“Women and children are among those who died on the spot,” Hafiz Qasim, district Commissioner of Killa Saifullah, told Reuters.

One injured was sent to the Civil Hospital Quetta in serious condition, Dr Wasim Baig told Reuters.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

President Arif Alvi has expressed sorrow over the accident and ordered authorities to make arrangements to deliver the bodies of passengers to their families.

In July last year, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for a holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

Reuters

