NATIONAL

SC stays criminal proceedings against Meesha Shafi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi against Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) as it ordered officials concerned to stay criminal proceedings against her till the next hearing.

The top court said that civil proceedings against the singer regarding defamation would continue, however. The bench issued notices to the attorney general and Punjab advocate general for assistance and postponed the proceedings indefinitely.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that one high court – the Islamabad High Court – declared Section 20 void whereas another, the Lahore High Court, kept it intact. “What would be the constitutional status of two [high court] rulings that contradict each other,” he questioned. “Can a defamation case be filed under the criminal law,” he further asked.

Meesha’s lawyer said that defamation was a non-criminal offence and a fine is usually imposed in case it’s proved.

Justice Isa further asked whether Section 20 was in contrast to Article 19 of the Constitution.”Why is the freedom to express being turned into a criminal act,” Justice Isa asked.

The judge added whether there will be a sentence for “calling a thief a thief”. “If someone calls someone a thief or a murderer, will they be punished for just saying that? Justice Isa asked.

“Nowadays, you will only hear ‘thieves, thieves’ on every TV channel”, the judge said, adding that fingers were also being pointed at judges, why?

All of these campaigns attract defamatory proceedings, Zafar’s lawyer added.

Justice Isa added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) turned blind eye to the content of proscribed outfits on social media but it would swing into action quickly on a single tweet. “In Pakistan, you could say anything about anybody and no one will be bothered to take action,” the judge added.

Justice Isa said during military dictator Ziaul Haq’s rule, women were convicted under the Qazf ordinance. He, however, added Islam granted complete protection to women.

Ali Zafar’s lawyer said a campaign was started on social media to defame his client. Justice Isa said he knew and understood what was defamatory on social media and adjourned the hearing.

Previous article
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Iran offers to invest in Sindh’s agriculture sector

KARACHI: Iran is ready to invest in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh, the country's Consul General told the provincial agriculture minister in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

RAWALPINDI: The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, terming them a ‘baseless propaganda’. Sehbai, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan seeks more personnel from GB CM for personal security

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded more officials for his personal security from the Gilgit-Baltistan government. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA set to resume flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), on Wednesday announced restoration of flight operations to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PIA had suspended flight operations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt approves Rangers’ deployment for NA-240 by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued orders for the deployment of Rangers at polling stations during by-election in Karachi's NA-240 constituency. "The Rangers will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Four killed as vehicle fired upon at GT Road near Sheikhupura SHEIKHUPURA, June 08 (INP): Unidentified armed men on Wednesday when an unidentified suspects opened fire...

Iran offers to invest in Sindh’s agriculture sector

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.