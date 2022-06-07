World must tell Taliban it’s going in wrong direction: top Germany diplomat

Zardari said Pakistan always advocated for holding dialogue and the use of diplomacy as tools for the pursuit of peace in the world.

The foreign minister referred to the Ukraine conflict and said Pakistan had a firm position that it should not be dragged to any conflict.

Pakistan is a developing country, but it always advocated that international laws should be adhered to, he said, adding that all world conflicts should be resolved through peaceful means.

Replying to a question, Zardari maintained that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine could not be ignored and stressed that Pakistan would continue to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy as means in the pursuit of peace.

The foreign minister said Pakistan always emphasised the adherence to UN principles and its charters and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

He observed that ramifications of conflict in Europe in the shape of the Ukraine conflict were also felt in Pakistan in the shape of increasing prices of fuel and food.

He reiterated that Pakistan called upon immediate cessation of hostilities and immediate initiation of peaceful dialogue.

He said considering the plight of people in Ukraine, Pakistan had dispatched four planeloads of humanitarian aid. Pakistan remained concerned about the well-being of the people of Ukraine, civilian casualties, and a mass exodus of refugees.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted to engage with all its neighbours. Pakistan played an important role in establishing the diplomatic ties between China and the US and it would continue to play a role of a bridge, he said.

About the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said he had been vociferously raising the rights violations in the disputed region during his engagements at the global fora and in his meetings with his counterparts of various countries including the US secretary of state.

Zardari warned that the situation in Kashmir had been fast deteriorating due to provocative steps of India that was trying to undermine the Muslim majority by marginalising and turning it into minority through illegal measures.

The foreign minister said the international community must immediately take notice of the increasing incidents of persecution of minorities and rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

Zardari, citing the recent provocative and sacrilegious statements by the BJP leaders, said that such outrageous and highly condemnable statements had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He said it was a proof that India had turned into a fascist country and it was no longer a secular India, but dominated by Hindutva ideology.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it required a rational approach from the other side, adding with such irrational steps by India, the space for peace was being squeezed.

He reiterated: “The peace in South Asia was contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.”

He said that Pakistan and Germany enjoyed a close and long-standing cordial cooperation based upon mutual respect and driven by bilateral ties and shared interests. He said both the countries were also close partners in the European Union context.

Zardari said German had been Pakistan’s largest trading partner in EU and its fifth world export destination.

Last year, he said Pakistan’s exports to Germany stood around $2.5 billion while imports were at $1.3 billion. Germany was also the seventh-largest direct investor in Pakistan.

Zardari said Pakistan always emphasized upon and supported a peaceful and stable Afghanistan contributing to the regional progress and development and connectivity.

He stressed upon the international community to focus on the humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people who had been facing a financial crises. A UN report had indicated that about 97 per cent of Afghan population had been pushed below the poverty line and faced immediate danger of hunger and starvation.

At the same time, the foreign minister, stressed that Afghan government must come up to the expectation of the international community with regard to upholding of the human and women’s rights and take effective steps against terrorism.

He urged the international community to actively engage with the Afghan government to avoid humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, adding releasing of its foreign assets would help its sagging economy.

The foreign minister also enumerated Pakistan’s efforts for the safe evacuation of foreigners in the earlier phases after the Taliban took control of the country.

Zardari said Pakistan had faced the brunt of terrorism and extremism in Afghanistan and it was in the world’s interest to ensure peace in Afghanistan, so that no terrorist activities could take place in that country.

He said it was important for the international community to engage with the new rulers of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism from the groups operating in Afghanistan, adding they were concerned about the consequences of the humanitarian crises unfolding on their borders.

He called upon the international community to help avoid a total economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan faced economic constraints in helping the Afghan refugees, still it was playing a very responsible role on the world stage.

About Pakistan’s diplomatic priorities, Zardari said they had focused on strengthening of economic relations by resetting of ties with different countries, adding Pakistan was keen that its GSP plus status should be extended so that its businesses and economy could take benefit.