IHC turns down request for SC consultation over NAB chief appointment

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition suggesting consultation with the chief justice for the appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. “How can a court dictate the process for the appointment of the NAB chief?” he wondered.

“This is the prerogative of the Parliament and not the courts,” he observed and dismissed the petition. “Your petition is rejected.”

The petitioner’s counsel complained that the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard was not implemented.

The petition was filed by one Muhammad Fahad who maintained the top court had ordered making amendments in Section 6 of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance, 2021, and holding consultation with the top judge.

