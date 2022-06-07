IHC turns down request for SC consultation over NAB chief appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition suggesting consultation with the chief justice for the appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. “How can a court dictate the process for the appointment of the NAB chief?” he wondered.

“This is the prerogative of the Parliament and not the courts,” he observed and dismissed the petition. “Your petition is rejected.”

The petitioner’s counsel complained that the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard was not implemented.

The petition was filed by one Muhammad Fahad who maintained the top court had ordered making amendments in Section 6 of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance, 2021, and holding consultation with the top judge.