President, PM condemn hurtful comments of India’s BJP leaders

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned in strongest possible words the hurtful comments of India’s BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that these derogatory and controversial remarks had hurt the feelings of all Muslims around the world.

Commenting to the growing trend of Islamophobia in India where Muslims lived in millions, the two leaders said that merely suspending and expelling party officials was not enough but BJP must shun and denounce its extremist and fascist Hindutva ideology.

In his separate statement, President Alvi said that India under Modi’s hateful Hindutva philosophy was trampling religious freedoms of all its minorities and persecuting them without any impunity.

“Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” he added.

He called upon the world community, United Nations and international human rights organizations to take a serious notice of rising Islamophobia and systematic religious persecution in India without impunity and take all steps necessary to put an end to it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned in strongest possible words the hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

“Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” tweeted the premier.

Staff Report

