NATIONAL

Minister warns climate change will expose country, future generations to harm

By Staff Report
Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 16, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures.

In her message on World Environment Day, the minister said the purpose of celebrating the day was to spread awareness among the people regarding climate change.

Rehman said not only Pakistan and South Asia, but the whole world was being affected by the extraordinary effects of climate change.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. We stand at the forefront of the global meteorological emergency as a Pakistani,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, was one of the few countries in the world to face the severe effects and threats of climate change.

“We are facing extreme temperatures and severe drought. Our forests are burning, glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up. We have to be careful in using water,” Rehman said.

The minister said that the humans were doing a lot of injustice to the land and natural environment, adding, “We should not pollute the sea, air and our land”.

She suggested that there was a need to adopt climate culture to deal with the climate crisis.

“Every citizen has to play his role for the protection of environment and protection of his mother earth. A clean and healthy environment is possible only when every citizen fulfils his national and moral responsibility,” Rehman said.

She urged the people that there was only one Pakistan on this planet, and only by protecting the environment can we save it.

Previous articlePakistan to counter disinformation, propaganda against CPEC: Ashraf
Next articleCPEC transmission project fosters socio-economic development
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM calls for ‘grand dialogue’ to put country on path to progress

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said nations were not formed on the basis of the construction of magnificent buildings but hard work, integrity and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 55 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 55 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,530,705, the ministry of health said on Sunday. A total of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Weather forecast: pre-monsoon rains expected in third week of June

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted above-average rains in most parts of the country in June as a pre-monsoon spell was expected to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif sends helicopters to douse KP blaze

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed to provide two helicopters to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help douse the wildfires that...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC transmission project fosters socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Haris Mahmood, a 27-year-old operation staff working at the Lahore Converter Station of the ±660kV Matiari-Lahore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to counter disinformation, propaganda against CPEC: Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to counter a malicious disinformation campaign against the China-Pakistan Economic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CPEC transmission project fosters socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Haris Mahmood, a 27-year-old operation staff working at the Lahore Converter Station of the ±660kV Matiari-Lahore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line...

Minister warns climate change will expose country, future generations to harm

Pakistan to counter disinformation, propaganda against CPEC: Ashraf

Sana says government will arrest Imran once his bail expires

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.