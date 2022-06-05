Minister warns climate change will expose country, future generations to harm

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures.

In her message on World Environment Day, the minister said the purpose of celebrating the day was to spread awareness among the people regarding climate change.

Rehman said not only Pakistan and South Asia, but the whole world was being affected by the extraordinary effects of climate change.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. We stand at the forefront of the global meteorological emergency as a Pakistani,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, was one of the few countries in the world to face the severe effects and threats of climate change.

“We are facing extreme temperatures and severe drought. Our forests are burning, glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up. We have to be careful in using water,” Rehman said.

The minister said that the humans were doing a lot of injustice to the land and natural environment, adding, “We should not pollute the sea, air and our land”.

She suggested that there was a need to adopt climate culture to deal with the climate crisis.

“Every citizen has to play his role for the protection of environment and protection of his mother earth. A clean and healthy environment is possible only when every citizen fulfils his national and moral responsibility,” Rehman said.

She urged the people that there was only one Pakistan on this planet, and only by protecting the environment can we save it.