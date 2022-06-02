Sports

Pakistan’s top paddler Fahad Khawaja to train in Spain for Commonwealth Games

By News Desk

Pakistan’s ace paddler Fahad Khawaja will be leaving for Spain next week to attend a training programme at San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid as part of his preparations for the upcoming key international events.

“I’ve got the Spanish visa and will be flying to Madrid on June 6 to attend a one-month training session,” Khawaja told.

The two-time South Asian Table Tennis Championship silver-medalist and the reigning national champion, who is the only Pakistan table tennis player to feature in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said he was targeting some meaningful results at the event.

“No doubt, representing my country at the topflight event is a big honour but my goal is not just to contest but also achieve a respectful result,” added Khawaja, who also participated in the Commonwealth Games in Goal Coast, Australia in 2018. He said that training at the Madrid elite club would help develop his technique, leading to greater accomplishments in the upcoming events.

“My first focus is on Commonwealth Games. After spending one month at the club I will fly to Birmingham to participate in the coveted Games. I’ll also be appearing in a few more events including the Islamic Games Asian Games and next year’s South Asian Games in Pakistan. I’m targeting podium finish and want to prepare accordingly,” he added.

According to Khawaja world’s best paddlers get training at the Madrid club and he would be trying his best to reap maximum benefits. “I believe this training stint will serve as a great springboard for me to step up my preparations and materialize my dreams to win medals,” he reckoned.

The 22-year-old Peshawar-born athlete also asked for financial support for his campaign in Madrid. “Lack of facilities and financial constraints are a big hurdle in my way. Some very important events are taking place this year and I’ve been training in Peshawar for the past several months along with a group of promising players without a proper coach. “I was scheduled to join the club [at Madrid] on April 25 but I could not proceed earlier due to scarcity of funds,” he said.

However, he said the club would bear his all other expenses during his stay in Madrid.

 

News Desk

