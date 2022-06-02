NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides relief to complainants from across Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the involvement of the office of the ombudsman, 104 of 240 landowners have been paid Rs43 million in compensation for 460 kanals and 18 marlas of land the Punjab government has acquired to widen the Nullah Aik — a tributary of the river Chenab in Daska tehsil of Sialkot — and a special counter has been set up for processing payments to the owners.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

On the direction of the ombudsman’s office, the ownership of an eight marla plot belonging to one Rabia Basri of Okara has been transferred back to her name and she has also been issued an ownership deed.

This has provided a financial relief of Rs12 million to her, the spokesman noted.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman’s office on the separate complaints of complainants from Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, a total of 11 kanals and nine marlas of land and a public thoroughfare have been retrieved from illegal occupants in these districts, the spokesman further said.

On a separate request made by one Neelam Sadaf from Multan to the ombudsman’s office, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has allotted a 20-marla alternative plot worth Rs5.2 million to her.

In another development, the two marla land of Ahmad son of Fateh Muhammad has been transferred and verified in favour of legal heirs in Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan, the spokesman said.

