‘Iron-clad Friendship’: China agrees to refinance $2.3 billion fund

— ToRs for refinancing agreed, cash inflow expected ‘shortly’ — Assistance to help shore up foreign exchange reserves ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ‘Iron-clad Friend’ China Thursday came to its rescue with the Chinese banks agreeing to refinance Pakistan with $2.3 billion worth of funds which Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said will “shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.”

Taking to social media blogging site, Twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail tweeted: “Good news. The terms and conditions for refinancing of RMB 15 billion deposit by Chinese banks (about $2.3 billion) have been agreed.”

The finance minister added that inflow is expected “shortly” after some routine approvals from both sides, adding that this will help shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The news comes as a lifeline as the country is already facing an uncertain economic situation due to a delay in the revival of the stalled multibillion-dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The development comes as a massive relief to economic policymakers that saw foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fall to $10.09 billion, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

The agreement with Chinese banks is expected to bolster the reserves and enable the country to make import payments while lending some support to the rupee as well which has lost over 25% since the start of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The restoration of Pakistan’s delayed IMF programme rests on the government’s capacity to make fiscal adjustments of about 2.5 percent percent percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by increasing revenues and reducing expenditures in the upcoming budget 2022-23.

Earlier on Saturday last, Miftah Ismail said that Pakistan is expected to reach an agreement with the IMF in June to resurrect an enhanced bailout package to support the cash-strapped country’s sagging economy. He said that the country is projected to need USD 36-37 billion in foreign financing in the next fiscal year.

Speaking at a webinar, Ismail revealed that at present, the government was not considering raising fresh foreign debt from the global capital market and commercial banks after the country’s international bonds lost almost one-third of their value, while their yields went up significantly. He said that instead of economic growth, controlling inflation was the top priority of the government.

