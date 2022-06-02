Imran deems Pak Army guarantee to country’s survival: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem has said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has declared Pakistan Army as guarantee to the stability, security and development of the country.

He said parties included in the government’s alliance were set to recognize Israel besides boosting ties with India.

Speaking during the Senate Session on Thursday, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem defended the Imran Khan’s statement in which he warned about the country breakup if right decisions not taken and said that the party chief instead of providing cover to issues have exposed them and “underscored the need for immediate mending.”

He said that the PTI chief wanted resolution of issues on permanent basis instead of moving ahead leaving them unresolved and blaming formers and leaving them for predecessors.

The Opposition Leader in Senate said that the political parties included in the government alliance were set to recognize Israel. On other hand, the government’s allied parties were enhancing ties with India accepting its superiority and in the name of trade relations was enhancing ties with it.