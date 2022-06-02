NATIONAL

Government taking measures to improve performance of Railways, Senate told

By APP
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - MARCH 26: Supporters of Pakistan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take part in a solidarity rally for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi on March 26, 2022. Supporters took a train to Islamabad to show solidarity with Imran Khan. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Thursday informed the Senate the government is taking steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the people.

Replying to supplementary questions during question hour, he expressed the hope that there would be an outstanding performance of railways in future, adding that the last three years’ performance of PR was in front of us as a number of tragic accidents took place.

Awan said that ministry had purchased 20 locomotives in 2017, adding that at present all the DE locomotives are in working condition.“The reliability and availability of this particular fleet have mostly remained above 95 percent against the bench mark of 85 percent,” he added.

Awan said the Railways infrastructure in Balochistan is being maintained as per available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers.

He said that Railway track in Balochistan consists of Sibi Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad Sibi Section.

He said that improvement of passengers’ amenities has been carried out by providing washroom, drinking water and renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings.

In addition, Shahadat Awan said that ten stations buildings have been renovated and rehabilitated on Sibi Harnai-Khc section, along with the repair of 25 bridges.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the contract for rehabilitation of track between Sama Satta-Bahawalnagar on the Sama Satta-Amruka section has been awarded to M/s FWO, adding that the contract agreement was signed on March 19,  2021.

He said that the total cost of the contract of rehabilitation of track between Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar awarded to FWO is Rs.7735.000 million.

He said that the government would work on the proposal under consideration of the government to upgrade and rehabilitate the Narowal-Kartarpur railway track.

Third Palestinian in 24 hours killed by Israel army: health ministry
APP

