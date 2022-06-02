British Council awards scholarships worth Rs 30 mln to IUB students

Scholarships worth Rs. 30 million were distributed among the students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the British Council on Thursday.

In a special ceremony held at the Main Auditorium Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Director of British Council Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab Michael Houlgate along with Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Director Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi distributed scholarships.

In his address on the occasion, the Director British Council said that the administration and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur had shown great enthusiasm for the scholarships that is why 81 out of 296 scholarships across Pakistan were given to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

This year, a total of 21,000 applications were received from all over Pakistan. The performance of female students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is commendable.

The British Council gives great importance to the role of education in the social and economic development of Pakistan. In this regard, disadvantaged sections of the society, women and minorities are provided stipends on priority basis.

Financial support for these stipends was provided by the Government of Scotland. In all, 15,000 female students in Pakistan have benefited from scholarships this year, of which 13,000 belong to schools and 2,000 to universities. Prof.

Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor said that scholarships for full financial support are welcome for our female students.

At present, scholarships worth Rs. 80 crore are being provided to 17,000 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the Government of Pakistan, Government of Punjab, British Council and other agencies.

Director Financial Assistance Professor Ghulam Hassan Abbasi said that last year also the British Council had provided scholarships and laptops to 71 female students. We are grateful to the British Council for the extraordinary support and assistance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Earlier, the Director of the British Council was briefed on cotton and intercropping technology research in the Vice Chancellor’s office. With the increase in rainfall in Cholistan, the establishment of Agro Economic Zone and the discovery of the archeological heritage of the Hakra civilization by the Department of Archeology were also informed.

The Director of the British Council was also briefed on the ongoing activities at the Engineering College regarding the Hepatitis Campaign of the University.

The focal person of the campaign Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha and Senior Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema while giving a briefing on the occasion said that hepatitis screening of 60,000 students and faculty members of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with District Health Authority and Punjab Government. Last year, the university was declared free Hepatitis University.