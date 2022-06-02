NATIONAL

Another application to register FIR against PM, Sanaullah and others submitted in Lahore court

By News Desk

A district court in Lahore on Thursday received another application for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials over police action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters during the party’s recent long march.

The development comes after the court’s earlier order to register a criminal case against interior minister, CCPO, DIG and others.

However, the additional district and sessions judge sought a reply from the concerned police station by June 4.

The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, contended that police high not only tortured PTI’s workers but also baton-charged, used tear gas, and damaged their vehicles merely to restrain them from joining the party’s march.

He termed the police’s conduct a serious offence in which police officials assualted citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

Azeem further contended that senior police officials committed this offence on the ‘whim of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah’.

He also made the CCPO, DIG and other senior rank officials respondents in the application.

The petitioner further implored the court that he visited the concerned police station but the police seemed reluctant to register the FIR and prayed the court to direct the concerned SHO to register the FIR against the above mentioned.

Earlier, an additional district and sessions judge had also directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations, 400 unknown officials for assaulting the lawyers, torturing and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march.

Judge Mian Mudasar Umar Bodla gave direction to the concerned SHO to register a criminal case under section 154 Cr. P. C and the procedures in accordance with the law.

Previous articleImran Khan to announce future political strategy in Dir rally
Next articleBritish Council awards scholarships worth Rs 30 mln to IUB students
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS visits Command and Staff College Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, on Thursday. He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia introduces visit visa for Umrah in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Thursday announced the launching of an electronic service to apply for Umrah visa...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM KPK Mahmood Khan approves subsidy on flour in the province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour to masses across the province. KP Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

British Council awards scholarships worth Rs 30 mln to IUB students

Scholarships worth Rs. 30 million were distributed among the students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the British Council on Thursday. In a special...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan to announce future political strategy in Dir rally

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he would announce his future course of action during his next public...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal govt plans to proceed against Imran Khan under sedition charges

Federal government has summoned a meeting to proceed against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan under sedition charges. The meeting will be headed by Interior...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.