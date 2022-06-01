Response sought from police, army in defamation case against Mazari

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought a response from the military and police in a case registered against activist-lawyer Imaan Mazari by the General Headquarters (GHQ) accusing her of slandering the army chief.

The order by the high court came days after the legal office of the top army agency made a first information report (FIR) against Mazari, daughter of former rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP Shireen Mazari, at Ramna police station accusing her of using derogatory and hateful remarks against Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to her lawyer Zainab Janjua, she is accused of inciting against the armed forces and defaming Bajwa.

During the last hearing on May 30, Mazari was summoned before the investigation team and asked to record her statement but she sought time to submit a written statement after consulting Janjua.

At the hearing Wednesday, she submitted her statement. Chief Justice Athar Minallah, after reading the statement, noted the comments were unintentional. “You have clearly written you were under stress and expressed concerns [on her mother’s arrest],” he observed.

Shireen was detained on May 20 over a land-grabbing allegation from decades ago. She was released hours later after Justice Minallah decided she was arrested in violation of a law stipulating that no MP can be detained without permission from the National Assembly speaker.

The judge then asked Mazari if she told those things to the police after being included in the probe. At this, Janjua informed the court her client answered all the questions asked by the police.

“The petitioner’s mother was picked up. She (Mazari) was in distress,” Janjua told the court. “We haven’t even talked about the Pakistan Army [let alone] spread hatred [against them],” she added.