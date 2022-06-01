China refutes US, NZ concern over its ‘influence’ in the Pacific

- Advertisement -

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday firmly rejected a joint statement by the U.S. and New Zealand which expressed concern over China’s “influence” in the Pacific region, saying the statement “distorts and smears” the normal cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added that the statement also touched on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong issues, which is a gross interfere in China’s internal affairs.

The statement, issued by U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, noted the two sides’ “concerns” over a framework agreement on security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands.

“The security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands is not aimed at any third party, nor does it intend to establish any military bases,” Zhao told reporters at a regular press briefing, slamming Washington’s widespread military bases across the world.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently on a 10-day visit to the Pacific region, where he proposed “four-pronged adherence” to develop ties with the countries there.

Wang called for treating each other equally, maintaining mutual respect, achieving win-win cooperation and embracing openness and inclusiveness when he met the press in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Friday.

On Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong-related matters, Zhao reiterated that they are all “purely China’s internal matters,” and China won’t tolerate the interference of any country or foreign forces.

The spokesperson urged Washington to abandon “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice,” while calling on New Zealand to pursue an independent foreign policy and do more to preserve regional peace and stability.