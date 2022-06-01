World

China refutes US, NZ concern over its ‘influence’ in the Pacific

By Agencies
- Advertisement -

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday firmly rejected a joint statement by the U.S. and New Zealand which expressed concern over China’s “influence” in the Pacific region, saying the statement “distorts and smears” the normal cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added that the statement also touched on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong issues, which is a gross interfere in China’s internal affairs.

The statement, issued by U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, noted the two sides’ “concerns” over a framework agreement on security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands.

“The security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands is not aimed at any third party, nor does it intend to establish any military bases,” Zhao told reporters at a regular press briefing, slamming Washington’s widespread military bases across the world.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently on a 10-day visit to the Pacific region, where he proposed “four-pronged adherence” to develop ties with the countries there.

Wang called for treating each other equally, maintaining mutual respect, achieving win-win cooperation and embracing openness and inclusiveness when he met the press in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Friday.

On Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong-related matters, Zhao reiterated that they are all “purely China’s internal matters,” and China won’t tolerate the interference of any country or foreign forces.

The spokesperson urged Washington to abandon “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice,” while calling on New Zealand to pursue an independent foreign policy and do more to preserve regional peace and stability.

Previous articleIndian troops martyred 32 Kashmiris during May
Next articleFour die as quake hits China’s Sichuan province
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India agency summons Congress’s Gandhis in money laundering probe

India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as...
Read more
World

Four die as quake hits China’s Sichuan province

SICHUAN: At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after two earthquakes hit Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Wednesday, halting...
Read more
World

Indian troops martyred 32 Kashmiris during May

SRINAGAR: Indian troops continued the state-sponsored terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and martyred 32 Kashmiris including a youth during the...
Read more
World

Rahul Gandhi denounces Modi over recent killings in IIOJK

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent killings in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir...
Read more
World

US remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a US consulate in Jerusalem and is further discussing the issue with Israelis and Palestinians, State...
Read more
World

K-pop supergroup BTS meets Biden, speaks at White House

WASHINGTON: South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for US social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India agency summons Congress’s Gandhis in money laundering probe

India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as...

Four die as quake hits China’s Sichuan province

China refutes US, NZ concern over its ‘influence’ in the Pacific

Indian troops martyred 32 Kashmiris during May

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.