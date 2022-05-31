Sports

Djokovic, Nadal clash for 59th time in French Open blockbuster

By Agencies

Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year’s French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

“I know my situation, and I accept it,” said Nadal, who arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for most of his career.

“I am just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last at Roland Garros.”
Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair’s nine meetings in Paris.
Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Previous articleDeath toll rises to 91 in Brazil heavy rains
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Women squad for Commonwealth Games announced

KARACHI: The chief selector national women’s team has retained the same team - that recorded their maiden T20 series clean sweep against Sri Lanka...
Read more
Sports

Advocates cast doubt on Qatar’s carbon neutral World Cup efforts

DOHA: Climate advocates have cast doubt on Qatar's efforts to host soccer's first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup by offsetting or eliminating emissions that contribute...
Read more
Sports

PCB shifts ODI series against West Indies to Multan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted next month’s ODI series against the West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan in the wake of...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister’s comments

LONDON: Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club's...
Read more
Sports

Thousands line up to give Liverpool a heroes’ welcome

LIVERPOOL: Thousands of fans lined the streets of the city as double cup-winners Liverpool returned home for an open-top bus parade on Sunday that took place...
Read more
Sports

Daren Sammy receives coveted ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ award

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for four seasons, has received his Sitara-e-Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

POL price hike: Transporters raise fares on local routes in twin...

ISLAMABAD: Public transport owners in the federal capital have increased fares on local routes on their own following a whopping Rs30 in per litre...

Yasin Malik shifted to isolated cell in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Transporters of Capital take benefit hike in petroleum prices

Nepal keen to enhance cooperation in tourism, mountain adventure: Envoy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.