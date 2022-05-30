Opinion

Third tier of the forgotten province

Much more needed 

By Editorial
6
0

The independents ruled the roost in the recently held Balochistan local bodies elections, signifying yet again, how fractured, and removed from the political mechanics of the rest of Pakistan the province is. Other than the JUI-F, no mainstream political party from the rest of Pakistan made the cut as far as scoring a significant number of wins was concerned. There was some unfortunate violence, yes, even one death being one death more than acceptable. But given the restive nature of the province, things weren’t as bad as they potentially could have been.

Our troubled southern province still has a number of anti-centre – but not anti-state – political forces. They still retain some legitimacy on account of their not being the mouthpieces of the deep state yet are, fortunately, still rooted in the idea of a united federation. The state needs to make sure that these voices, and indeed, those of the aforementioned independents who did well in the polls, are heeded.

- Advertisement -

To segue on to the third tier of government in general, the remaining two provinces, Sindh and Punjab, also need to carry out these polls as soon as possible. But this should not stop there. The provinces (yes, the provinces, since local government is a provincial subject) need to draft a plan that would empower the local governments more than they currently are. This could be a work in progress; the 18th amendment, which empowered the second tier of government, didn’t appear magically out of thin air one fine day. There was a political consensus that led to it. But that also required some deft political management, an event that was one of the PPP’s finest moments, something which it is seeing less and less of in recent years.

Of course, inter-district issues just might be harder to iron out than inter-provincial ones. It might be like trying to herd cats, but we believe in the maturity and proactivity of our political class to do the needful. It is when we have a populace even more invested in the democratic process, at the grassroots level, that the chances of misadventures by unelected institutions can be lowered.

Previous articleNA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to confirm ‘genuineness’ of resignations
Next articleEnforced disappearances
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Taqlid

Taqlid in religion originally means deferring to expert opinion. Deferring to expert opinion is unavoidable in all walks of life. Life is way too...
Read more
Comment

An overbearing apex court

On 26 June 2016 many American citizens gathered as one mass unit outside the American Supreme Court, patiently waiting for the American Supreme Court’s...
Read more
Comment

Indo-Pacific Framework

Since US President Joe Biden took his office, Indo-Pacific is in news. After AUKUS, now “Indo-Pacific Framework” has been announced, indicating Biden’s obsession with...
Read more
Letters

Constitution must prevail

A 5-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (the “SC”) took notice of the unconstitutional act of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker of the National...
Read more
Letters

Hope

Even in the presence of diverse educational systems in Pakistan, no school system ceases to exist in Pakistan that can provide proper education to...
Read more
Letters

The next step for Imran Khan?

Pakistan is facing a serious crisis because the new government has come after a no-confidence motion. PDM was powerless a few months ago; this...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Hope

Even in the presence of diverse educational systems in Pakistan, no school system ceases to exist in Pakistan that can provide proper education to...

The next step for Imran Khan?

Impact of Indian dramas

Enforced disappearances

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.