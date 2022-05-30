The next step for Imran Khan?

Pakistan is facing a serious crisis because the new government has come after a no-confidence motion. PDM was powerless a few months ago; this government that has power now all used to be in the opposition. Now the new opposition PTI has become more powerful as you can see at the gathering of a large number of people at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore. PTI chairman is saying only one thing: we are not slaves of America and we are an independent country that’s there should be elections. With the new government, the ministers who are coming into government are bringing a lot of money laundering cases with them. Imran Khan expects that in the next elections, he will see a clean sweep.

SAQIB ALI

- Advertisement -

LAHORE