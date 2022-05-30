Sharif takes U-turn after academics call out ‘callous’ cut to HEC funding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced his administration won’t reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the forthcoming budget after concerns expressed by over 120 heads of public sector universities who deplored the unprecedented and “callous” cut on government funding.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance communicated Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) of only Rs30 billion for higher education’s recurring grant against the rationalised demand of Rs104.98 billion.

The allocation was 45 percent less even than the current year’s (FY 2021-22) allocation of Rs 66.25 billion.

Following the move, academics warned the public universities would be left with no other option but to increase the student fees drastically, and enhance students’ intake beyond capacities, adding that these repercussions would lead the sector to disaster and severely dent the quality of learning and graduates.

In a tweet, Sharif said he has directed the ministries of planning and development, and finance to follow the instructions while preparing the budget. The decision has been taken to avoid the closure of several academic programmes and to ensure the smooth continuity of international higher education agreements.

There is no question of a cut in the budget of Higher Education Commission. I am aware of the negative effect that cuts have had on higher education during the past four years. I have given clear directions to Planning Commission & Ministry of Finance in this regard. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 30, 2022

The prime minister also directed to reinvigorate the HEC in the manner it was functioning during the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the APP reported.

He said the cuts in the budget of HEC during the tenure of the last government had put a negative impact on higher education which needed to be reversed. Sharif stressed focusing on the revival of educational projects in universities across the country.

He also emphasized increasing the number of higher education programmes and making them meet international standards. The prime minister urged a significant increase in the resources of HEC and the provision of necessary facilities to the faculty and students.