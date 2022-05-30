Political parties agree to postpone Sindh local bodies polls

KARACHI: Top political parties have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone local bodies’ elections in Sindh.

The parties included Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. “The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the ECP in the next 48 hours,” reports citing sources said.

The decision to postpone the local government elections came after the ECP issued a schedule for the elections.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers for the second phase of LB polls will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

The names of nominated candidates will be published on June 13.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised during June 15-17. The date for moving appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the elections will be held on July 24 and results will be consolidated by July 28.