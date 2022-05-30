NATIONAL

Political parties agree to postpone Sindh local bodies polls

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A burqa-clad woman casts her vote during Pakistan's general election at a polling station during the general election in Pehawar on July 25, 2018. - Pakistanis vote on July 25 in elections that could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power, as security fears intensified with a voting-day blast that killed at least 30 after a campaign marred by claims of military interference. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Top political parties have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone local bodies’ elections in Sindh.

The parties included Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. “The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the ECP in the next 48 hours,” reports citing sources said.

The decision to postpone the local government elections came after the ECP issued a schedule for the elections.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers for the second phase of LB polls will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

The names of nominated candidates will be published on June 13.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised during June 15-17. The date for moving appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the elections will be held on July 24 and results will be consolidated by July 28.

Previous articleCovid-19 daily update: 48 new cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 48 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Israel ties, trade with India being mulled in power corridors, claims Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said "friendship" was being cultivated with the state of Israel at the "behest of imperialist...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad hopes SC won’t allow Imran to shoot his guns from its shoulder

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said he was hopeful the Supreme Court would not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif takes U-turn after academics call out ‘callous’ cut to HEC funding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced his administration won't reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the forthcoming budget...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza Shehbaz directs steps to resolve water problem in Cholistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued necessary directions with regard to taking steps resolving the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent...
Read more
NATIONAL

President felicitates newly elected President, office bearers of CPNE

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNC) Kazim Khan and other office bearers. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif takes U-turn after academics call out ‘callous’ cut to HEC...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced his administration won't reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the forthcoming budget...

Australia unveil marathon cricket summer around T20 World Cup defence

Nepali rescuers find more than 10 bodies in wreckage of missing plane

France holds meeting to prevent repeat of Champions League chaos

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.