PCB urges Pakistan squad to play aggressive cricket against West Indies

LAHORE: There has been a number of developments ahead of Pakistan’s ODI series against West Indies next month.

The matches between both teams were initially scheduled to be held in Lahore but due to the political instability, the venue has been shifted to Multan. The official confirmation was pending but the government has now given permission to hold the matches in Multan subject to written clearance.

According to sources, the 16-member Pakistan squad will conduct its training camp in Lahore instead of the host venue, however.

The training camp will be conducted under the leadership of coach Saqlain Mushtaq along with Abdul Razzaq. All the players are expected to report on June 1, which includes Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi who had gone to England to participate in County Championship 2022.

On June 5, Pakistani cricketers and support staff will reach Multan while the West Indies team is also expected to fly to Pakistan on the same day.

Sources said that Pakistan team management has instructed the players to adopt an aggressive approach against the Windies in the upcoming series. The board has also instructed coaches to prepare the players accordingly while homework will also include strengthening the batting approach against spin.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the conditioning camp has started at the National High Performance Center. Likes of Haider Ali, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, and Imad Wasim are all participating and testing out their fitness.