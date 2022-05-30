Murad hopes SC won’t allow Imran to shoot his guns from its shoulder

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said he was hopeful the Supreme Court would not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to use the judiciary platform to his advantage.

Talking to reporters outside a court of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad, the chief minister said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari led the most successful long march.

Shah stated that policemen were tortured during the PTI’s long march, adding: “The government takes precautionary measures when there are talks of violence and chaos.”

He also said the PTI workers protested in Karachi without permission, adding: “If they had a plan to protest, they should have obtained permission. We would have allotted a place for them.”

The chief minister said that no one would stop peaceful protests.

Earlier, Shah arrived in Islamabad to appear before the NAB court.