Military awards conferred on martyrs, officers at Peshawar Corps

By Staff Report

An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer awards to next of kins of martyred personnel and serving military officers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The military’s media wing said the accolades were given to acknowledge the gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices of officers and martyrs in the line of duty.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion, it added.

The ISPR added that 43 kins of Shuhada [martyrs] received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) was awarded to two officers and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) to 15 officers.

Earlier this month, a similar ceremony of the Rawalpindi Corps was held at Chaklala Garrison during which officers, soldiers and the next of kin of martyred personnel were conferred various awards.

The awards of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat were conferred on army officers and soldiers.

“19 Shaheed [martyred] soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. Next of kins of Shuhada received their awards posthumously,” the military’s media wing added.

The ISPR had stated that about 36 officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 89 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was chief guest on the occasion.

Sports

Daren Sammy receives coveted ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ award

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for four seasons, has received his Sitara-e-Pakistan...

Nimra tells SHC: No one kidnapped her, she married as per her choice

Construction resumes on Baluchistan’s biggest hydropower project

PCB urges Pakistan squad to play aggressive cricket against West Indies

