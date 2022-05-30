NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 48 new cases

By Staff Report
People wearing protective masks sit outside a Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) branch in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,333 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 12,866 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

There are 75 patients who are in critical condition.

Previous articleIsrael ties, trade with India being mulled in power corridors, claims Rasheed
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Israel ties, trade with India being mulled in power corridors, claims Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said "friendship" was being cultivated with the state of Israel at the "behest of imperialist...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad hopes SC won’t allow Imran to shoot his guns from its shoulder

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said he was hopeful the Supreme Court would not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif takes U-turn after academics call out ‘callous’ cut to HEC funding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced his administration won't reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the forthcoming budget...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza Shehbaz directs steps to resolve water problem in Cholistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued necessary directions with regard to taking steps resolving the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent...
Read more
NATIONAL

President felicitates newly elected President, office bearers of CPNE

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNC) Kazim Khan and other office bearers. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday directed the federal government to serve notices to ex-president Pervez Musharraf and all other successors — the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia unveil marathon cricket summer around T20 World Cup defence

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia unveiled a bumper home fixture list on Monday with eight bilateral men's series against five different opponents either side of their...

Nepali rescuers find more than 10 bodies in wreckage of missing plane

France holds meeting to prevent repeat of Champions League chaos

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.