Covid-19 daily update: 48 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,333 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 12,866 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

There are 75 patients who are in critical condition.