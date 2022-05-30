Construction resumes on Baluchistan’s biggest hydropower project

Construction of Baluchistan’s biggest hydropower project, the Naulong Dam, has restarted, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The dam will irrigate 47,000 acres of barren land and will provide 4.4MW of

electricity.

Issues related to the Naulong Dam have been sorted out and under the

direction of the Standing Committee on Water Resources, the Federal Board of

Revenue (FBR) released Rs 1,916 million for the construction of the Naulong

Dam to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The 186-feet high dam has a total storage capacity of 242,452 AFd. Live

storage is 200,000 AF. While the annual benefits to agriculture will be Rs

2.017 billion, power Rs 0.413 billion, and fisheries Rs 0.018 billion.

The Naulong Dam will create 23,500 agricultural jobs. It will help protect

the catchment areas from the deluge. The dam will irrigate areas near Jhal

Magsi, Gandawa, and khuzdar, which will boost economic activities and

strengthen farmer fraternity in the province.

The government expedited the construction of the Naulong dam. WAPDA already

completed its feasibility and detailed design.

Since the water table in Baluchistan is quite low, fetching water for

irrigation is a major challenge in itself. So, in order to cope with the

water requirements in the province, the provincial and federal governments

have sponsored the construction of many dams in Baluchistan, some of which

are operational while others are yet to be completed.

In addition to the aforementioned operational dams in Baluchistan,

provincial authorities in collaboration with the federal government have

undertaken the ‘100 Dam Baluchistan’ Initiative.

The government worked out a comprehensive program for managing the incurring

floods through small dams. The completion of these projects would help the

irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the

province.

It is one of the water conservation efforts by the government to solve the

problem of water shortage in Baluchistan.