Alvi approves N League stalwart’s appointment as Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Baligh ur-Rehman as Punjab governor, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The president accorded his approval to the advice of the prime minister in terms of Article 48(1) read with Article 101(1) and Article 101(5) of the Constitution, his office said.

The government had nominated Baligh as the new governor of Punjab earlier this month.

He replaced Omar Sarfaraz Cheema who was removed by the Cabinet Division on May 10 on the advice of Shehbaz Sharif sent to the president on April 17 and reinforced on May 1.

Alvi had rejected the summary using Article 101(3), which says the governor shall hold the office “during the pleasure” of the president (for as long as the president pleases).

Cheema has challenged his removal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The next hearing is scheduled for May 31.

Baligh, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 (Bahawalpur-I) constituency in 2008 and 2013.

He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) swept the 2013 general elections.

After Nawaz Sharif’s removal, his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included Baligh in his cabinet and was made a federal minister with a portfolio of education and professional training.

Sharif administration had twice approached President Arif Alvi for the removal of Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.