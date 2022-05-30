NATIONAL

Alvi approves N League stalwart’s appointment as Punjab governor

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Baligh ur-Rehman as Punjab governor, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The president accorded his approval to the advice of the prime minister in terms of Article 48(1) read with Article 101(1) and Article 101(5) of the Constitution, his office said.

The government had nominated Baligh as the new governor of Punjab earlier this month.

He replaced Omar Sarfaraz Cheema who was removed by the Cabinet Division on May 10 on the advice of Shehbaz Sharif sent to the president on April 17 and reinforced on May 1.

Alvi had rejected the summary using Article 101(3), which says the governor shall hold the office “during the pleasure” of the president (for as long as the president pleases).

Cheema has challenged his removal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The next hearing is scheduled for May 31.

Baligh, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 (Bahawalpur-I) constituency in 2008 and 2013.

He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) swept the 2013 general elections.

After Nawaz Sharif’s removal, his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included Baligh in his cabinet and was made a federal minister with a portfolio of education and professional training.

Sharif administration had twice approached President Arif Alvi for the removal of Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.

Previous articleTwo hurt in Peshawar explosion
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two hurt in Peshawar explosion

PESHAWAR: At least two people, including a woman, were injured when an explosive device went off outside the residence of a local councillor in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for Turkey tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day maiden official visit to Turkey on Tuesday (tomorrow), said Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC moved against tree felling for Red Line corridor

KARACHI: A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday against the cutting down of hundreds of trees in Karachi to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political parties agree to postpone Sindh local bodies polls

KARACHI: Top political parties have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone local bodies' elections in Sindh. The parties included Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 48 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Israel ties, trade with India being mulled in power corridors, claims Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said "friendship" was being cultivated with the state of Israel at the "behest of imperialist...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Political parties agree to postpone Sindh local bodies polls

KARACHI: Top political parties have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone local bodies' elections in Sindh. The parties included Pakistan...

Covid-19 daily update: 48 new cases

Israel ties, trade with India being mulled in power corridors, claims Rasheed

Murad hopes SC won’t allow Imran to shoot his guns from its shoulder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.