World

Israel tells US it was behind killing of Iranian colonel: NYT

By Agencies

Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to avenge the killing, and the Revolutionary Guards blamed it on “elements of global arrogance” — a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel.

On Wednesday, the Times reported that “according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing.

The source, who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity, said Israel told US officials the killing was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of a covert group within the Quds Force — the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army.

Iran’s state broadcaster has described Khodai as a member of the Quds Force.

It had previously reported that the colonel was “known” in Syria, where Iran has backed the government during an 11-year civil war and where it acknowledges deploying “military advisers”.

Thousands attended Khodai’s funeral on Tuesday in central Tehran.

Funeral prayers were led by the capital’s top imam, and Khodai’s coffin was draped in the Iranian flag. Posters hailed him as a “martyr”.

Khodai’s killing came with negotiations between Iran and world powers to restore a frayed 2015 nuclear deal stalled since March.

One of the main sticking points is Tehran’s demand to remove the Guards from a US terrorism list — a request rejected by Washington.

Previous articleDetained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Karnataka school tells alums to rename Gyanvapi mosque

A popular private school in Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka has sent an email to all its alumni asking for them to...
Read more
World

Pakistan slams India over Yasin Malik’s sentencing at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan drew UN Security Council’s attention to the life sentence handed down to prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik by an Indian court...
Read more
World

China offers South Pacific nations security, free trade agreements

BEIJING: China has put forward plans to dramatically expand security and economic cooperation with South Pacific nations, in what one regional leader called a...
Read more
World

‘How to murder your husband’ writer found guilty of killing spouse

LOS ANGELES: A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been convicted of killing her spouse. A jury...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yasin Malik jailed for life amid protests, worldwide condemnation

New Delhi: An Indian court sentenced the illegally-detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases...
Read more
World

US Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

WASHINGTON: A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pakistan slams India over Yasin Malik’s sentencing at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan drew UN Security Council’s attention to the life sentence handed down to prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik by an Indian court...

Bilawal rejects foreign intervention claim, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

Punjab govt removes 30 law officers on political affiliation charges

Progress linked with Constitution’s supremacy, rule of law: Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.