PM confident UK dialogue will deepen bilateral engagement

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed confidence the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) would help deepen engagement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in a range of mutually beneficial domains.

Speaking to UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey, the prime minister emphasised Islamabad and London enjoyed a long-standing partnership which was grounded in historic connections and abiding people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister expressed the desire to further enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Noting the two countries would be marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2022, Sharif hoped the occasion would be commemorated in a befitting manner and provide new impetus to further advancing Pakistan-UK cooperation in the years ahead.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while highlighting the importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert a humanitarian crisis in that country.

He underscored that the well-being of 40 million Afghans should be a key priority.

On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, the prime minister spoke of his concern the ongoing conflict had implications for the developing countries as well, while reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position on the issue.

He urged the international community to remain engaged in the search for a diplomatic solution, in accordance with the relevant international law and the UN charter.

The prime minister also highlighted the serious situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Underlining Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace in the region, including with India, he stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining a stable military balance in South Asia.

The visiting minister reciprocated the prime minister’s sentiments to further augment the historic relationship between the two countries, especially in the trade and investment sectors.

He also conveyed his government’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s cooperation with the UK, particularly with regard to evacuations in the aftermath of developments in Afghanistan post-August 15.

