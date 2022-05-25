Journalist Talat Aslam passes away

Veteran journalist Talat Aslam has passed away, The News International‘s website reported on Wednesday.

Talat’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians and rights bodies.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said it felt like her heart would “burst with grief upon hearing that old friend, veteran journalist @titojourno just passed away”. “He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Aslam’s death and that he would be remembered for his “wit and warmth, and for mentoring scores of young journalists”.

Television anchor Hamid Mir, too, was saddened by his death.

Reporter Zia Ur Rehman said “life is so unbelievable” and that he had just met his “mentor, editor and friend” yesterday. ” He was gem of a person, always with a smiling face,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the voices to hail the late journalist for his “services to press freedom and for raising awareness about the rights of minorities and women”, state-run APP reported.