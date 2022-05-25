NATIONAL

Journalist Talat Aslam passes away

By News Desk

Veteran journalist Talat Aslam has passed away, The News International‘s website reported on Wednesday.

Talat’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians and rights bodies.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said it felt like her heart would “burst with grief upon hearing that old friend, veteran journalist @titojourno just passed away”. “He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Aslam’s death and that he would be remembered for his “wit and warmth, and for mentoring scores of young journalists”.

Television anchor Hamid Mir, too, was saddened by his death.

Reporter Zia Ur Rehman said “life is so unbelievable” and that he had just met his “mentor, editor and friend” yesterday. ” He was gem of a person, always with a smiling face,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the voices to hail the late journalist for his “services to press freedom and for raising awareness about the rights of minorities and women”, state-run APP reported.

Maryam blames Imran Khan for violating SC directions

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan assured the Supreme Court of a peaceful protest but violated its...
Bilawal highlights 'immense business potential' of Pakistan

DAVOS: Addressing Pakistan's business community at Davos, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted Pakistan's "immense business potential" on Wednesday, while noting that this was...
Minister rules out fuel shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country has enough stocks of petroleum products and there is no chance...
PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said...
Pak-UK enhanced strategic dialogue to help deepen bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue would help deepen bilateral engagement between the two...
PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins, immorality

-- Karot hydropower project to provide cheap electricity KAROT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday urged the people to reject politics of sit-ins and immorality which...
