Five PTI workers martyred due to Police brutalities: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi late Wednesday said five PTI workers had been martyred due to the Police brutalities in across country.

Speaking to media before arriving D-Chowk here, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI held talks with the treasury delegation for peaceful holding of the protest rally but there was no breakthrough.

Qureshi said that the PML-N leadership looked agreed to holding fresh elections but it seemed that the PPP leadership had blackmailed the ruling party.

Qureshi said that the PTI sit in would continue till its demands were met.

He said that the PTI leadership are facing barricades and resistance at almost every place but the people are advancing after removing barricades.

The PTI vice-president said, “We are moving forward in a peaceful way and we will stay peaceful and would soon reach D-Chowk.”

“Have we put containers in the way of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Fazlur Rehman when they arrived in Islamabad?”

“We were not afraid and we did not make any arrest nor placed containers on the roads. The present government is afraid of us which forces it to place containers and make arrests.”

“If Rana Sanaullah’s claim is true, then he should order to remove containers to see the number of participants. You have turned this place into the occupied Kashmir but how will you push back people through shelling and baton charge.”

He said that the state machinery is being used against the marchers. He asked the interior minister to release the PTI workers and leaders and assured the government that they will stay peaceful.