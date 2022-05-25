Celebrities call out PDM govt over brutalities against Long March participants

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has come out in support of the public over the ongoing political unrest in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced march on May 25, where he asked supporters to reach the capital Islamabad from their respective cities.

The 41-year-old lashed out at politicians and questioned why people have to suffer from political decisions. Hafeez mentioned all major leaders of the political parties and asked why a common man has to suffer from political decisions.

“No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions,” Hafeez tweeted.

Actor Shaan Shahid tweeted in Urdu, stating that Imran Khan would remain steadfast on the path towards the destiny and he would never compromise over it.

Famous actor and model Syra Yousaf tweeted a video of a young woman in Karachi carrying two infants amid shelling and aerial firing, putting the following tweet.

This lady is at the protests with her one month baby and 1 year son in Karachi. She said if I don’t come out my future generations will suffer. She compared what was happening to Karbala. 😢😢 #LongMarch pic.twitter.com/fnD7KGsBF8 — Syra Yousaf (@sair0z) May 25, 2022

