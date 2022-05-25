NATIONAL

At least 1,700 PTI workers detained in raids in Punjab: Sanaullah

By News Desk

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the Punjab police have arrested at least 1,700 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in “4,414 raids across the province” in a bid to scuttle the ‘bloody’ long march by the former ruling party.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad, Sanaullah said the police were told by the government not to adopt an “aggressive stance” during the raids.

He said at least 1700 arrests were made during these raids. “Out of these 1700, 250 people signed affidavits that they were not part of this ‘fitna’ and were allowed to go home while the rest of them had been detained under MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) 16,” the minister added.

He claimed that people refused to join the ‘anarchic’ protest of the PTI and chose to stay at home. He further claimed out of 200 million residents of Lahore, only “250-300 came out to express their support for the former ruling party”.

He said the public wanted to see Pakistan grow in a democratic way instead of becoming part of a plan to derail its progress.

Speaking about the protesters coming from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by Imran Khan, the interior minister, in a sarcastic tone, said that the government was ready to extend its ‘welcome’ to them.

He said a strategy had already been in place to ‘thin marchers out’ before reaching Islamabad.

Speaking about the hearing of a petition in the Supreme Court, the minister said the SC was the “supreme protector” of the Constitution of Pakistan. He added that the government would comply with the order of the top court as per the instructions of the prime minister. “It is our responsibility and legal and constitutional duty as well,” he added.

According to Sana, the three-member bench had proposed a negotiation team to break the impasse over the protest. He added that the four-member team of the PTI was being led by Babar Awan whereas the prime minister would have announced the government team by this time as well.

Furthermore, the minister reiterated that no agreement had been reached with the PTI over the sit-in, however.

Previous articleJournalist Talat Aslam passes away
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Journalist Talat Aslam passes away

Veteran journalist Talat Aslam has passed away, The News International's website reported on Wednesday. Talat's death triggered an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam blames Imran Khan for violating SC directions

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan assured the Supreme Court of a peaceful protest but violated its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal highlights ‘immense business potential’ of Pakistan

DAVOS: Addressing Pakistan’s business community at Davos, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted Pakistan’s “immense business potential” on Wednesday, while noting that this was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister rules out fuel shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country has enough stocks of petroleum products and there is no chance...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak-UK enhanced strategic dialogue to help deepen bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue would help deepen bilateral engagement between the two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister rules out fuel shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country has enough stocks of petroleum products and there is no chance...

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

Pak-UK enhanced strategic dialogue to help deepen bilateral ties: PM

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins, immorality

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.