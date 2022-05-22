Key Punjab Assembly session today

— House expected to vote on no-trust motions against speaker, deputy

— Coordination secretary arrested, police raids on houses of two assembly civil servants

— Speaker says ‘fascist’ government has ‘panicked’

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A critical session of the Punjab Assembly — rescheduled from erstwhile May 30 by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — is expected to begin shortly.

The assembly requires proceedings on no-trust motions pending for over a month against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and Elahi, who is also a candidate for the office of the chief minister.

Elahi summoned the session on Saturday, a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident legislators belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party who had defected and voted for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz in the election for the office of Punjab chief minister last month.

The reference was filed by Elahi, requesting the electoral body to disqualify them for violating party discipline and deviating from its policy.

With these 25 lawmakers no longer members of the House, Shehbaz, who won with the help of the dissident legislators, has lost his majority in the Punjab Assembly, raising questions about the status of his government.

The session is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, and Elahi summoned lawmakers to arrive at the assembly half an hour before.

Security was beefed up outside the assembly and television footage showed a contingent of police equipped with riot control gear outside the gates.

The motion against Mazari, a dissident member of PTI, was moved by his own party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on charges of defection to PML-N.

The voting is to be held through a secret ballot amid strict security arrangements. No lawmaker had been allowed to bring their mobile phone on the premises.

Women MPs have been barred from carrying their handbags on the floor, and guests have also not been allowed to witness the session.

ASSEMBLY SECRETARY ARRESTED

Ahead of the session, a member of the assembly bureaucracy, Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar, was taken into police custody, according to a spokesperson for the assembly. It was not immediately clear on what charges the civil servant was taken into custody.

In a statement, the spokesperson said police entered the official residence of the coordination secretary at Bahawalpur House after scaling the walls.

He said that police also conducted a raid at the home of Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and Parliamentary Affairs and Research Director General Inayatullah Lak, but were unable to arrest the two.

Elahi condemned the “fascist” police action and claimed that it was being carried out on the orders of the prime minister.

“After violating the sanctity of the House, the government is making use of new tactics,” he said, adding the action against assembly bureaucracy was evidence the government was “panicking”.