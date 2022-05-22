NATIONAL

Court orders arrest of six police over staged encounter

By Staff Report
LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Havelian municipality in the Abbottabad district on Sunday ordered the registration of a murder case against, and issued arrest warrants of, six policemen on charges of killing a man in a staged encounter.

The police killed Bagga Khan on April 15 in the suburban area of Majhawan and registered a case against the victim’s son and three other unidentified persons. The son was charged with murder under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Days later, the family of the slain man moved a petition against the police on April 26 under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The FIR said Bodla police station Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Nazir, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shah Faisal, and Diarist Asif Mehmood, among others, shot Khan dead.

Haider Ali Awan, counsel for Khan’s son, while talking to the media said the police have nominated the son of the slain to hide their own crime. He further said that on the official page of Abbottabad police, Khan had been given titles like “thief” and “robber”.

The lawyer said police claimed to have recovered more than 150 shell casings and also added to the list 14 shells of official Kalashnikovs, but interestingly despite the “heavy exchange of fire, no policeman received an injury.

Awan said that on the basis of the facts of the case, the court has granted interim bail to Khan’s son.

