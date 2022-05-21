ISLAMABAD: High profile security officials have issued a threat alert to PTI leadership about a possible attack on Chairman Imran Khan.
According to media reports, high profile security officials have informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gill about a possible attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PTI officials have tightened Chairman Imran Khan’s security amid the threat alert, sources say.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had said in a public gathering in Sialkot on May 14, that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.
PTI tightens chairman’s security amid life threats
ISLAMABAD: High profile security officials have issued a threat alert to PTI leadership about a possible attack on Chairman Imran Khan.
- Advertisment -
Must Read
ECP de-seats 25 PTI Punjab defectors
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in...