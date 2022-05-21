CITY

PTI tightens chairman’s security amid life threats

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: High profile security officials have issued a threat alert to PTI leadership about a possible attack on Chairman Imran Khan.
According to media reports, high profile security officials have informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gill about a possible attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PTI officials have tightened Chairman Imran Khan’s security amid the threat alert, sources say.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had said in a public gathering in Sialkot on May 14, that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

