PA speaker moves LHC against Hamza’s appointment as CM

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi on Friday challenged Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s appointment as the Punjab Chief Minister in Lahore High Court (LHC).
LHC has directed Hamza Shahbaz and other parties to submit their reply in the court. In the remarks, the Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti directed to inform the court about the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.
Later, the court adjourned the hearing till May 25.
Earlier on Thursday, a petition had been filed in LHC to remove Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab. The petition states that Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced its verdict on dissident members votes and now Hamza Shehbaz has lost majority in Punjab Assembly.
The plea further states that Hamza has no legal and constitutional right to stay CM Punjab and all his action in the capacity are illegal and unconstitutional.
The plaintiff prayed the court to nullify notification of Hamza s appointment as CM and bar him from performing duties.

AWAIS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE WORK AS AGP
Meanwhile, the LHC chief justice on Friday allowed Ahmad Awais to continue his work as Punjab Advocate General and directed the provincial authorities not to stop him from doing his job.
LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was hearing a petition filed by Mr Awais challenging the notification of the Punjab government which stopped him from doing his job.
The chief justice sought a written reply from all the concerned parties including Punjab chief secretary to ensure that no facility would be taken back from Advocate General Ahmad Awais.
Additional advocate general Ch Jawad Yaqoob appeared before the court on behalf of the Punjab government. Shafqat Mehmood Chohan advocate and other lawyers appeared in the court to represent the advocate general.
Then the CJ asked the additional advocate general whom he was representing? AAG Yaqoob said that he was representing the Punjab government. Chief Justice Bhatti asked him under which law he was appointed to the office of advocate general.
On this, Mr Yaqoob said that it was an internal mechanism through which he was given the responsibilities. The CJ wondered how on earth the law secretary could assign him this charge.

Staff Report

